The New Diana Perez Trio Is Here!

Where has the time gone?

I cannot believe it has been 20 years since the Y2K scare and that Princess Diana was taken from us over 23 years ago. We, however, have our own “Diana” right here in Sun Lakes who we all know and love. She has been entertaining us and our community for almost 10 years now and is ready for another great year.

Diana started her singing career in her hometown of Chicago and then travelled west to the great State of Arizona after marrying her high school sweetheart, settling right here in Chandler. Now, going on 50 years of blissful marriage, she and her husband reside right here in Sun Lakes, where Life Is Great!

Diana spent her career as a high school teacher along with singing in the evenings for the first 12 years. She took a break from singing for 20 years and is now feeling a little déjà vu, since she is back in the saddle, often performing evenings now that she has retired from teaching. (That deserves a gold star in my book, because she taught high school for 36 years!)

Diana is very excited to share with us her new band members and show off these wonderful musicians and their new sound. She is welcoming Phyllis Eastham on keyboard, clarinet, flute, and vocals along with George Laughery on guitar and vocals. Diana, as the lead vocalist, will be playing keyboard when this fun trio switches up the instruments and vocals, wowing us all with their musical versatility.

New to her performance schedule this year is the Palo Verde Country Club on several Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Dates are March 4, April 1, May 13, Aug. 26, and Oct. 14.

Another rather new venue is the Cotillion Dance Club at the Cottonwood Country Club in the San Tan Ballroom on Feb. 8 from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. This is a formal dinner and dance open to all Sun Lakes residents. Check the Cotillion Dance Club website for more information, www.cotilliondanceclubaz.com.

If you enjoy the Sun Lakes Country Club Patio, Phase 1, the trio will be performing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on May 8. This is a great spot for an outside event before the weather gets too hot and this location shuts down for the summer. It’s definitely on my calendar!

Diana continues to enjoy her volunteer work as well. She sings and plays the piano at the Perfect Place Adult Daycare facility, right here in Chandler. These folks really look forward to her visit, so the audience is packed and ready to get their “groove on” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Come see their smiles and join in as she sings some of their favorite songs from the ‘40s and on. These dates are Jan. 17, Feb. 25, March 16, April 10, May 26, June 19, July 8, Aug. 16, Sept. 11, Oct. 7, and Dec. 11.

Once again, Diana and her five-piece band “Sentimental Breeze” will be performing at the Jazz Festival in Chandler at the Crown Plaza Golf Resort (previously known as the San Marcos Hotel) Nov. 6, 7, and 8, 2020. Be sure to mark your calendars early, because our schedules get so busy this time of year.

From all the band members, “Welcome to 2020, and we hope to see you soon.” Have a wonderful year!

Special events can be scheduled through Diana Perez at contactdianaperez@yahoo.com or 480-334-8020.