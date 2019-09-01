The Sun Lakes Anglers Welcome New Season

Derek Scoble, SLA VP

The Sun Lakes Anglers (SLA) officially welcome the start of the new club year on Tuesday, September 3, at 7:00 p.m. in the Friendship Room at Sun Lakes Country Club. After we get done greeting each other, SLA members and guests will review the club business status and goals for the upcoming year.

The SLA is a family of friends who volunteer to share the benefits of fishing with others. We come from all over the Sun Lakes area to celebrate our precious lake ecosystem with others. For over 40 years, the club has been serving the needs of this community by caring for and improving the fishing experience in Sun Lakes. Being good stewards, we willingly invest time and resources to help sustain and improve the fishing experience of this community. Our success in doing so allows us to share this experience with others. We teach kids (and others) the lost art of enjoying nature through fishing.

We need volunteers like you to help educate others on how to protect and enjoy our treasured fishery, and to grow a new generation of caregivers to carry forward this club’s mission of making a difference in the lives of children and this community.

Our first meeting of the new club year has been moved to our new location Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. in the Friendship Room at Sun Lakes Country Club. We look forward to seeing and greeting all who attend. If you would like to know more about what a club like this can offer you, please contact us at info@sunlakesanglers.com. We have so many ways to participate, and everyone is welcome.