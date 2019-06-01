The ‘unsung heros’ of the IronOaks Breakers Pool League

Larry Stadler

In any organization, club and even a pool league, there are many “Unsung Heroes.”

Today, we want to sing the praises for our Breakers Game Mangers!

Each week, the IronOaks Breakers Pool League schedules six sessions for members to play pool; two sessions of 8-Ball on Tuesday and Thursday and two sessions of 9-Ball on Saturday. On Tuesday, we play at 11:30 a.m. and again at 2:00 p.m. Thursday and Saturday sessions are scheduled at 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Each session can accommodate up to 16 players from our 65-member league. Our various sessions provide multiple opportunities for all members to find a good time to play.

To coordinate and facilitate each of our six sessions, Game Managers volunteer and commit their time so the process runs smoothly. Several of our Game Managers have been dedicated to serving the league for many years. All too often, we members/players take these Game Managers for granted because our games go on without a hitch.

It is time that we recognize these Game Managers and thank them for all they do!

Thank you, Game Managers Bill Aune, Randy Bryan, Willie Foster, Larry Stadler, Keith McDonald and Bob Wilkinson!