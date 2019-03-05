Third annual Charity Dinner Dance to benefit Neighbors Who Care

Vivian Guimond

All members of our Sun Lakes Community and their guests are invited to attend the 3rd annual Charity Dinner Dance sponsored by the IronOaks Tennis Club. And, once again, all proceeds will benefit Neighbors Who Care.

The event will take place at the Oakwood Country Club on Saturday, March 23, 2019 beginning at 5pm with a cocktail hour followed by a plated dinner. Music will be provided by Thaddeus Rose Trio. Throughout the night there will be Basket Raffles, a 50/50 Raffle, and Silent Auctions to help raise money for our very important neighborhood charity, Neighbors Who Care.

We are also excited to be adding a new raffle this year to raise even more funds. It is for a custom E-Z-GO golf cart valued at $7995! Ticket information may be obtained from Thom Tschetter at 480-773-3131 or via email at coachthom@gmail.com.

SIGN UP for the dinner dance is in the lobby of the IronOaks Fitness and Racquet Center. Choose a table and dinner entrée (grilled salmon, boursin stuffed chicken, or vegetable primavera) and bring a check payable to IOTC for $40 per person. A more detailed description of menu and further instructions are available at the sign-up table. The deadline for securing attendance is Thursday, March 14 at 5pm.

Come in your CASUAL attire for a night of great food and great entertainment, all for a great cause!

Questions about the Charity Dinner Dance may be directed to

Vivian Guimond at 480-785-7088 or by email VJGUIMOND@GMAIL.COM.