Barbie Bergerson

On Saturday, April 7, 2018, join the Chordaires Show Chorus of Sun Lakes for a musical and pictorial journey in their annual spring show, Touring the USA. Chordaires will highlight many places across the USA in this show. Perhaps even your home state will be one of the stops on their journey.

Two performances will be held in the San Tan Ballroom at Cottonwood. There will be a matinee at 3:00 p.m. and an evening performance at 7:00 p.m.

This show will feature many areas across the USA, including some of the activities they may be noted for. Perhaps they will be featuring your home state or a place you’ve longed to see. Perhaps you will recognize an area from the photos featured. So, mark your calendars for April 7 for this Chordaires 38th annual Spring Show.

Tickets will go on sale in March and be available from any Chordaire member and from the Cottonwood Administrative Building. Watch the Splash for the exact sales dates in the next article.

Meanwhile, save the date! Chordaires look forward to seeing you then.