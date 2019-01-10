Trips and Tours

For more information or reservations, please contact Free Spirit Vacations and Events at 480-926-5547 or reservations@freespiritvacations.com.

Mystery Tour

January 9, 2019

Price: $99 per person

We’ll travel down the road a bit and stop somewhere you wouldn’t want to miss. Next – our lunch stop – then more surprises!

Dolly Steamboat, Superstition Mountain Festival and lunch

January 12, 2019

Price: $125 per person

Travel the scenic, winding, trail to Canyon Lake, framed by giant saguaro cacti and amber red hills, and board the Dolly Steamboat for a 90-minute narrated cruise of the secluded waterways of the “Junior Grand Canyon.” The Superstition Mountain Heritage Days Festival, Goldfield Ghost Town, Tortilla Flats and lunch are also included.

Barrett Jackson

January 16, 2019

Price: $79 per person

For decades, Barrett-Jackson has been a world-renown car auction, offering only the finest selection of collector vehicles from classics to muscle cars.

Laughlin, Lake Havasu, Oatman Getaway

January 22-24, 2019

Price: $175 pp/double; $225 pp/single

Rock and roll on the River and flirt with Lady Luck in Laughlin! Spend two nights at the Golden Nugget. One breakfast is included. You will also visit Lake Havasu and Oatman.

Middle of Winter Cruise Escape to Baja MX

January 28 to February 1, 2019

Price: $595 pp/double (inside); $650 pp/double (outside)

Board the motorcoach and travel from the Phoenix area to Long Beach and board the Carnival Inspiration. Spend four days cruising the Mexican Baja, experience a whole enchilada’s worth of rich culture and fun on a cruise to Mexico. Ports include Catalina Island and Ensenada, Mexico.

California Dreamin’

January 28 to February 1, 2019

Price: $895 pp/double; $1295 pp/single

Discover the best of Southern California, some quite well-known and other lesser-known hidden treasures. Your tour will include the Queen Mary, Catalina Island, USS Iowa, Angel Flight Railroad, Olvera Street, Farmers Market, Getty Museum, LAX Flight Path Museum Nethercutt Museum and MORE.

City Tour and Lunch

January 31, 2019

Price: $99 per person

See the sites throughout the Valley of the Sun, including the State Capitol, the Biltmore, Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona State University and MORE.

Phoenix Open

January 31, 2019

Price: $99 per person

Golf’s biggest stars make the Phoenix Open one of the premier destinations on the PGA circuit.

Verde Canyon Railroad

February 1, 2019

Price: $129 pp (coach); $179 pp (first class)

Board the Verde Canyon Railroad for a four-hour diesel train journey to places only accessible by rail. See crimson cliffs, eagle nests, white water rapids and abandoned gold mines.

Tucson Air and Space and Titan Missile

February 2, 2019

Price: $115 per person

The Pima Air & Space Museum is one of the largest non-government funded aviation and space museums in the world! Featuring over 350 historical aircrafts, from a Wright Flyer to a 787 Dreamliner. A tour of the aircraft “boneyard” is also included. At the Titan Missile Museum, journey through time to stand on the front line of the Cold War.

Florence Home Tour

February 9, 2019

Price: $99 per person

Florence, AZ, is time steeped in history and wonder. Tour several historic homes which will be open to the public. Tour the St. Anthony Greek Monastery, founded by six Greek Orthodox Monks in 1995. Lunch is included at Mt. Athos Greek Restaurant. This afternoon, tour Pinal County Museum and enjoy wine-tasting at Windmill Winery.

70th Annual Wickenburg Gold Rush Days

February 9, 2019

Price: $99 per person

Gold Rush Days celebrates Wickenburg’s origins as a ranching and gold mining center. Includes seating for parade and lunch.

Tubac Arts and Crafts Festival

February 10, 2019

Price: $79 per person

Every February, the Tubac Chamber of Commerce is proud to sponsor the Tubac Festival of the Arts. The major event of the year for Tubac showcases the work of hundreds of visiting artists, craft persons and musicians from around the country and Canada.

Lake Havasu Pyro Fireworks and Laughlin

February 15-17, 2019

Price: $375 pp/double; $450 pp/single

Culminating in a huge fireworks show, pyrotechnic professionals show off the latest advances in their craft as the clear desert sky morphs into a spectacular kaleidoscope of color. Two nights will be spent in Laughlin. Travel to Lake Havasu on Saturday to enjoy the festival, an included dinner, boat cruise and the magnificent show.

Kartchner Caverns

February 16, 2019

Price: $135 per person

This stunning limestone cave boasts many world-class features that have been protected since the cave was discovered in 1974. Includes picnic lunch.

Princess Mexican Riviera

February 17-24, 2019

Price: $1475 pp/double inside; $1775 pp/double balcony

Includes motorcoach transportation from Phoenix area. From the crystal-clear waters and sparkling nightlife of Puerto Vallarta and Cabo, to the energizing fun of sport fishing and shopping in Mazatlán.

Rocky Point Golf (or Spa) Getaway

Date: February 19-22, 2019

Price: $675 pp/double; $875 pp/single

Travel to Rocky Point and spend three nights at Penasco del Sol. Two rounds of golf are included along with two dinners, breakfast daily and a sunset cruise. (Substitute Spa for Golf for the same price)

TOP SECRET: The Secrets Behind the Building of Las Vegas

February 24-26, 2019

Price: $475 pp/double; $575 pp/single

How did Las Vegas become the unbelievable destination that it is today? It started with the “Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort” and the water needed for the railroad. The mob also contributed. The story comes to life with iconic artifacts, cutting-edge exhibits and behind-the-scenes experiences.

Mighty Colorado

February 24-26, 2019

Price: $495 pp/double; $550 pp/single

This soft adventure vacation will feature rafting through the Black Canyon of the Colorado River, a jet boat ride from Laughlin, NV, to Lake Havasu, AZ, on the Colorado River and guided kayaking.

Line Dance on the London Bridge/Laughlin

February 24-26, 2019

Price: $250 pp/double; $295 pp/single

Calling all line dancers! Join other fun-loving people for two short dances on historic London Bridge, and then gather under the bridge for two more hours of dancing. This is a charitable fundraising event. Continue to Laughlin for two nights and more dancing!

Death Valley

February 24-27, 2019

Price: $450 pp/double; $575 pp/single

Relive the history of the people traveling across the region enroute to California in search of gold.

See some of the most unique scenery and formations in the world, including spectacular wildflowers, sand dunes and mountain ranges.

Mexico EcoTour – Rocky Point & MORE

February 25-28, 2019

Price: $695 pp/double; $850 pp/single

Travel across the border and spend three nights in Rocky Point. Tour El Pinacate World Heritage Site. Discover the dormant volcanic Pinacate Shield of black and red lava flows. Ten enormous, deep and almost perfectly-circular craters, believed to have been formed by a combination of eruptions and collapses. Also cruise out to Bird Island.

San Diego Deluxe

March 4-7, 2019

Price: $695 pp/double; $950 pp/single

San Diego is known worldwide as one of the best visitor destinations. Visit SeaPort Village, Balboa Park, Old Town, the Gaslamp District, Coronado Island, Little Italy and enjoy a harbor cruise and a tour of the USS Midway. The Flower Fields in Carlsbad are also included.

Panama Canal Cruise aboard Holland America

March 4-19, 2019

Price: $3299 pp/double inside; $3599 pp/double outside; $5550 pp/double suite cabin

Travel to San Diego and board the MS Oosterdam. Transit the world-famous Panama Canal from West to East. Ports include Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Puerto Chiapas, Mexico; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; Corinto, Nicaragua; Cartagena, Columbia; and Half Moon Cay, Bahamas, Includes return air.

California Coast

March 10-15, 2019

Price: $1675 pp/double; $2295 pp/single

Travel the length of the majestic California Coast from Los Angeles to San Francisco and discover the diversity of the coast from the bustling cosmopolitan cities with an intriguing ethnic mix to quiet coastal retreats. Travel up the coast by coach and fly home from San Francisco. (includes airfare)

Ruby Princess Pacific Coastal Cruise

March 10-17, 2019

Price: $1475 pp/double (inside); $1675 pp/double (outside); $1795 pp/double (balcony)

Includes transportation from Phoenix. Sail along the Pacific Coast and visit ports of Los Angeles, San Francisco, Monterey, San Diego and Ensenada.

Discover Navajo

March 12-15, 2019

Price: $750 pp/double; $995 pp/single

Ya’ at’ ‘eeh. Hello. And welcome to the Navajo Nation. This cultural kaleidoscope takes you to Antelope Canyon, Monument Valley and Canyon de Chelly National Monument. Experience the culture, traditions and history of the Navajo.

Paribas Open Tennis Tournament

March 15-17, 2019

Price: $995 pp/double; $1350 pp/single

The BNP Paribas Open is the largest two-week combined ATP & WTA professional tennis tournament featuring the best players in the world. Located in the beautiful Palm Desert, you won’t want to miss all the action! Includes reserved tickets for men’s semifinals; men’s and women’s doubles finals, men’s and women’s finals, one dinner.