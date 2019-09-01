Ukelele Group Kicks Off Fifth Season

The Sun Lakes Ukulele Group, led by Cottonwood Palo Verde resident Nancy Harrison, will kick off its fifth season on Sunday, November 10. Except for the month of November, we meet on the first and third Sundays of the month in the Cottonwood Phoenix Room (A-9). We learn songs, chords, strums, fun licks, and tricks on the ukulele. Many of our members are just getting started, so come to the Beginner group and join the fun!

The fee for each session is $3, and the group is open to everyone. The Beginner session runs from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. The Jam Session from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. is for all levels. Beginners (with standard GCEA tuning ukuleles) will need to purchase the beginner book for $10 (available at the first session). The Jam Session (standard and baritone ukuleles are welcome in this group) uses songs from our website at www.sunlakesukes.com.

If you have a ukulele in playable condition (which means that the tuning pegs work, don’t slip, and the strings are relatively new), please come and join us. A music stand is required, too. If you’re just curious, we’d love to have you drop in, share the fun, and see if the ukulele is the instrument for you.

Upcoming sessions:

2019 Fall Schedule: November 10, November 24, December 1, December 15

2020 Winter Schedule: January 5, January 19, February 2, February 16, March 1, March 15, April 5, April 19 – 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Jam session and Snack Potluck – all players

Go to the Sun Lakes Ukulele Group website at www.sunlakesukes.com for more information or call 503-702-7021 and leave a message and call-back number.

Nancy Harrison moved to Cottonwood from Portland, Oregon, as a full-time resident in October, 2013. She studied music education at the University of Iowa and recently completed a Ukulele Teacher Certification program with James Hill in Vancouver, BC. She taught public school music for several years in Iowa and is a retiree from Intel Corporation. She is a former member of the Luongo Ukulele Ensemble, based in Reno, NV. In July, 2018, the group performed 11 concerts in Waikiki, HI, including the 48th Annual Hawaii Ukulele Festival.