Understanding Cancer Care presentation offered at SLUMC

Dr. Szabo and Aida Amado, NP, from Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center will present Understanding Cancer Care on Thursday, October 26, at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church, 9248 E. Riggs Road at 9:00 a.m. with coffee. Topics offered: What is cancer, how cancer is treated, what questions to ask your doctor, confirming a diagnosis, staging, and communicating with your healthcare team.

There will be two lectures with time allotted for a question and answer session, finishing with a light lunch. RSVP to the church office at 480-895-8766 by October 23, 2017.