Unity: Christmas greetings

Kay Davis

Unity Church of Sun Lakes is a positive, uplifting, supportive and loving spiritual community. We follow the teachings of Jesus as well as other spiritual masters. We choose to live a healthy lifestyle, our prayers are affirmative and we have a deeply-inspired spiritual teacher who inspires us in Rev. Debbi Brown Adams. Our Sunday celebration is at 9:30 a.m. in the Arts and Crafts Room of Sun Lakes Country Club.

The Christmas season is with us once again with all the same decorations, Christmas trees and songs being broadcast over P.A. systems. There’s shopping for gifts, parties and get-togethers and an inner sense of getting ready for something to happen. During this time, we think about our love for our family and friends and how important they are to us. We also remember our greater human family and affirm prayers for peace, love and compassion for ALL souls everywhere. Amidst all the noise, busyness, old memories and nostalgia of Christmases past, there is a manger with a young mother and her newborn child surrounded by kings, paupers, animals and a brilliant light from a star in the sky. We pause in awe to sense the fullness of this scene. Here we see perfect new life, innocence and pureness of Jesus the Christ, teacher and example of God’s love for us all, and we, too, are reborn into the light and love of God. May you live in peace this Christmas.

Activities: On December 14 at 10:30 a.m., we are having the World Peace Meditation and Unity prayer gathering in Room A-3 at Cottonwood. If you would like to be supported by the prayer team and Rev. Debbi, call 602-309-1818.

Unity Explores: On December 8, we are meeting for lunch at the Palo Verde Country Club. Signup sheet is at church.

Burning Bowl Ceremony: December 31, New Year’s Eve morning, we will release the past and claim the new. Don’t miss this time-honored and well-loved ceremony.

Reiki Circle: This group meets on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. in Room A-2 of Cottonwood Country Club. For more information, call Lois Valleau at 480-883-6699.

Visit our website at www.unityofsunlakes.org. v