Unity: Lesson or blessing or both

Kay Davis

Unity Church of Sun Lakes is a welcoming, inclusive community of souls. We honor all paths to God. Our lives are transformed by living love, teaching truth, serving Spirit and practicing peace. Our church is returning from summer break on September 9. We meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Arts and Crafts Room of Sun Lakes Country Club. Rev. Debbi Brown/Adams is our spiritual leader, and Francine Alexander is our music director. Coffee and fellowship follow the service. Please join us. We would love to meet you.

For most of us seniors in Sun Lakes, life flows along on an even keel unless there is a “bump in the road.” It might be a painful accident, a fearful diagnosis or any stressful situation that demands our full attention. Whatever it is, ask yourself, “What in this situation is a lesson for me?” There is an opportunity for growth hidden in the pain, fear and worry, but what we believe happens TO us actually happens FOR us. It may take some time to play out, so keep yourself open to Divine ideas. Divine Healing, Divine Love and Divine Order are at work in your life. Sooner or later, you will look back on this time and see in the bigger picture how you were blessed. May your healing begin with the knowledge that you were always being guided through your life experiences.

Activities: 2018 World Day of Prayer – Thursday, September 13, at 10:30 a.m. in Room A-3 of Cottonwood Country Club. This is the 25th anniversary of the event, and thousands of individuals and communities around the world will come together and affirm and celebrate the true spiritual nature of healing.

Reiki Circle: This group meets on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in Room A-2 of Cottonwood Country Club. For questions, call Lois Valleau at 480-883-6699.

Visit our website, www.unityofsunlakes.org.

If you are interested in working as an audio-visual aide and know PowerPoint and sound equipment set-up, please call Rev. Debbi Brown/Adams at 602-309-1818. This is a part-time, paid position.