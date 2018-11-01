Upcoming tournaments

It is time to get the tennis rackets out for another season of tennis for fun and competition. Sun Lakes will take on Cottonwood on Saturday, October 27. Our monthly meeting will be on November 14 at 7:00 p.m. at the clubhouse. On November 17, we will have our Welcome Back Tournament. On Saturday, December 1, we will have our Holiday Tournament. The Christmas party is scheduled for December 15.

You can sign up to join the club at the tennis courts. Men play every Monday. Women play every Wednesday, and mixed competition is on Thursdays. See the schedule for start times. Hope you all are ready for a fun season.