Variety Is the Spice of “Art at the Lakes”

Diane Hitt

Need jewelry for a new outfit, occasion, or gift? There will be hundreds of pieces for sale from which to choose. There is a variety, including hand-polished stone wrapped with wire; leather bracelets with pearls or stones; and necklaces, bracelets, and earrings with any stone imaginable, and some artists will let you order items. There are also pretty bracelets for children.

Need items for your patio? We have flowers made from soda cans, wood pieces with copper accents, gourds, sculptures, and more.

We have handmade tote bags, table covers, specialty purses, and handmade pottery for décor or serving.

Have an empty wall or shelf? Local artists have paintings in all mediums, photographs, and wall hangings for your wall. You will find gourds, pottery, wire art, copper art, ceramics, and wood designs for your shelf.

Need a book to read or give as a gift? Local writers are in the show, signing and selling their books. One children’s author has stuffed animals to go along with her books.

Want to help the firefighters’ fund that helps the community? Have a hot dog or a cheeseburger with chips and a drink for lunch. All food proceeds go to the Arizona Fire & Medical Firefighters Charities which helps community members after an emergency when they cannot help themselves.

Like to listen to music while resting in a chair? The Desert Ramblers and Frederick Lloyd will entertain you.

Want to win a great item from the raffle (and help the firefighters)? Buy lots of tickets for the raffle. There will be many wine baskets, VISA gift cards, Arizona sport clubs signed memorabilia, gift cards for golf, gift cards from local businesses, and more. The raffle is worth around $6,000. All proceeds go to AFMA Firefighters Charities.

Want to take a walk outdoors? While you visit the over 90 artist booths, you can walk in sun and shade around the beautiful Cottonwood lake behind the tennis courts.

Conclusion: Art at the Lakes is full of variety. The 12th Annual Show is on March 7, 2020, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a rain date of March 14. Please mark your calendars to join us for a good time. Hope to see you there.

For additional information, please send questions by email to ArtAtTheLakesAZ@aol.com or call Diane Hitt at 480-802-7080.