Wanted—Sun Lakes Country Club pickleball players!

Karen Jankovich

Come join one fun club, Sun Lakes Country Club Pickleball Club (SLCCPC). SLCCPC encourages and promotes a fun and social atmosphere where club members of all skill levels can enjoy playing pickleball, meet new friends, improve skills, and socialize. Pickleball is a fun, easy sport to learn! Introduction to pickleball lessons are offered, as well as play opportunities for more advanced players. Come swing a paddle and enjoy one of the fastest-growing sports in America.

As a member, you will have the opportunity to participate in clinics and socials and have access to sign up on a HOLDMYCOURT reservation system. You’ll have the ability to reserve a court for play during club time and have the opportunity to come to open social play where we mix it up with players of all abilities and get to visit and make new friends. The club promotes the love of the game and encourages cooperation and consideration among all players when using a wonderful facility at Sun Lakes Country Club.

More information can be found at http://slccpc.yolasite.com. If you are interested in joining SLCCPC and are a resident or renter in Sun Lakes Country Club (SLCC is HOA 1), please complete the application on the website.

SLCCPC may or may not be adding new members outside of SLCC, but if you are a resident or renter at IronOaks (HOA 3) or Cottonwood Palo Verde (HOA 2), you can apply and be placed on the waitlist. Applicants will be placed on the current waitlist in the order received and will be contacted when there is an opening for membership.

Don’t wait to register. The fun is already underway!