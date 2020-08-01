Water in the Desert?

Ann Posiviata

Yes, that’s right, it is monsoon season again. The desert is a very surprising and wondrous geographical location for weather—from the extreme temperatures of over 110 degrees in the Phoenix Valley to the freezing temperatures of 32 degrees in the depths of the Grand Canyon. Yet, nothing is more spectacular than an Arizona monsoon! The rain, lightning, dust storms using the desert landscape as its backdrop is truly photographic! It’s time to go do some storm chasing. Above all, safety first.

Our monthly image is by Tom Jones. While returning from a business trip in Colorado, Tom followed a thunderstorm to Arches National Park near Moab while in Utah. Waiting until the middle of the night for this photo, Tom was patient for the storm to arrive before actually taking a picture; he came home with just 22 images. Needless to say, Tom was hooked and invested in a lightning trigger. What better way to make use of the current social distancing guidelines than getting to know mother nature at her finest.

Members: Per our club president, all summer meetings and trips are canceled due to the current pandemic. Our board members will revisit the hopeful opportunity of resuming in the fall as scheduled. Please take advantage of the Photographic Society of America workshops, classes, and mentoring. Reach out to member John Livoti for more information. Also, please take advantage of our club’s Facebook page to share images and connect with each other via our love of photography. Also available are webinars by member favorite Lisa Langell at very reasonable costs. Stay safe, stay home, and stay well. We look forward to connecting again when it is safe to do so. Interested in becoming a part of our club and have a unique skill-set to offer? Please reach out to our leaders at the numbers below.

