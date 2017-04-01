WaterMedia Club

Rose Sumners

Our “Pottery, Glass and Ceramics” exhibit creates a spectacular variety of subjects for the gallery wall of the WaterMedia room. You are invited to visit our room off the atrium of the Cottonwood Club to view our paintings. Some of the pieces are for sale.

Using razors as drawing instruments provided a recent adventure in ink for the club. Diane Hit demonstrated the wide range of lines and designs a razor can, and did, produce for participating members. The results showed creatively inspired black and white or later colored products!

We welcome our newest member, Rita Grant from Canada. If you are interested in joining our group, please contact Diane Hit at 480-802-7080.