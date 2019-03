Rabbi Irwin Wiener, D.D.

Spring is in the air. Perhaps we should take the time to thaw out and attempt to reconcile the past with the present and anticipate the future? Sort of a cleaning out of the winter doldrums as we do spring cleaning.

The experiences of the past are recorded for all to see. However, it is not just a simple exercise in remembering. It should be a symbol of the challenges life affords us. It should be a reminder of the values we share and an awakening to the responsibilities of the human encounters that make up our journey of what life is all about.

We shape our destiny by words and deeds. It is these expressions and actions that represent the blessing or curse that we will discover as we continue to live and learn. Some of us learn, and some of us choose not to be involved.

What we should do with the time allotted us is to transform ourselves from less to more. From less caring to more giving. From less compassion to more love. We should take the time to involve ourselves in responsible living. Not just monthly or yearly, but every day. A new beginning, as represented by a new season, is not relegated to just this period in our lives, but should be part of every waking moment. Now more than ever we should be concerned about what we do with the rest of our lives and what we leave for those who follow.

We can and should be continually on the threshold of creating a new feeling of solidarity. Not just American solidarity, but human solidarity. We should encourage a feeling of belonging. We should feel pride in what we have accomplished. We should think about where we want to go and how we can be part of a resurgence of the uniqueness of the human effort.

We have the ability, because of this time, to make a difference. We have the fortitude of being a force for good, not just in our little corner of the world, but everywhere in this small universe we call home. We have an obligation to ensure the continuation of the dreams of past generations.

The sum total of who we are can be found in our ability to share the beauty of faith and understanding and caring and love. These can be found in a kiss or a smile or a touch and, yes, even in our collective prayers. We can and should represent all that is good with a kind deed or kind word. Spring is a perfect time to begin.

The difficulty of living is that sometimes we cannot act. We cannot find a place for ourselves, and more often than not, we forget that there are others around us who cry and laugh and are traveling this road of life with us.

Life is about rekindling the passion in our relationships. Life is about learning to make our moments last because the best of times is now. Life is about shaping a blessing from a single touch. Life is about sympathizing with others to eliminate hopelessness. Life is about visualizing the signs that are right in front of us. Life is about hope and trust and caring. Life is about removing nothingness and replacing it with purpose.

God doesn’t need another psalm or poem or song. What God does need is for us to realize that we do not speak empty words or break promises or break hearts. What God does need is for us to not hate or destroy but rather build a community of humankind dedicated to the enhancement of life’s enjoyments by making it even better than before.

So as we begin a new season, may our prayers find a resting place nestled in the arms of a caring and loving God. May the record of our achievements encourage us to create an even more vibrant encounter with what life is all about. May the season ahead, and the seasons that follow, find us closer to each other by all the words and deeds we can muster. And the words found in Romans will ring true today as when they were written: “I am certain of this: neither death nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nothing already in existence and nothing still to come, nor any power, nor the heights, nor the depths, nor any created thing whatever, will be able to come between us and God’s love.”