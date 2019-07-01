Where in the world is ‘Walk with a Doc’ this summer?

Sue Schwartz

We’re walking, you and me and the family. This year, we’re all over America; some in Minnesota, others in California, the always-popular retracing our youth on Route 66. Many of these are virtual walks, self-paced and discovering unexpected memories along the way. What would we do without our iPhones? While our structured walks don’t begin until October, let’s create our summer photo walks by sharing some unique sites you witnessed on your walks. Let us know when and where you were walking and your thoughts on the scene. We will turn these into our special magical memories. Send photos to docwalks.sunlakes@gmail.com.

Several of us are brainstorming next year’s walks with Dignity Health Care, and we have some fun, educational walks in store for the fall. I’ve been sworn to secrecy till later this summer.

It’s important that you realize this simple fact: Walking reduces the risk of stroke by 50%. That should get you off the couch and out the door!