Women of SLUMC hosts annual Cookie Walk December 2

Marlene Snow

Kick off the holidays by stopping by the Cookie Walk and Candy Sale hosted by the United Methodist Women of Sun Lakes United Methodist Church. The doors will open promptly at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 2.

Whether you are looking for festively-decorated holiday cookies, specialty Christmas treats and candy or just tried and true family favorites, you’re sure to be delighted with options that abound at this popular annual event.

Buy a carry-out box for just $10 and enjoy filling it to the brim with your own selections as you walk around our many tables laden with confections lovingly homemade and baked by the ladies of the church. Before you leave, be sure to stop by our candy shop to take home some fudge, peanut brittle or other holiday treats. Peanut brittle is pre-priced and sold in small bags. Other candy prices are $6 per pound and may be purchased in either half-pound or one-pound containers.

These scrumptious goodies are available only once a year, and once the doors open, they go quickly. To ensure your favorites are available, it is a good idea to come early before the sale starts. To make your wait more enjoyable, we will be offering complimentary coffee and sample cookie pieces.

Sun Lakes United Methodist Church is located at 9248 E. Riggs Road. The Cookie Walk will be held in Lindsay Hall, adjacent to the east parking lot. All proceeds of the Cookie Walk are donated to mission projects of the United Methodist Women which include local, national and international humanitarian needs. We appreciate your past support and look forward to serving you again this holiday season.