You are here for a purpose

Dr. Marc Drake, Senior Pastor, First Baptist Church Sun Lakes

A teacher, assigned to work with a hospitalized school child on nouns and adverbs, arrived one day and was taken to the burn unit. After she had scrubbed and put on sterile clothing, she entered the boy’s room and found him in pain. Though this teacher was somewhat apprehensive, she explained to the boy that she was the special visiting hospital teacher and had been sent to help him with his nouns and adverbs. She then went through the material with him but when she finished, it seemed to her that little had been accomplished.

However, the next morning when the teacher returned, the nurses met her and said, “Since you were here yesterday his whole attitude has changed. He’s fighting back, responding to treatment. It’s as though he’s decided to live.” So what had happened? The boy himself later explained, “They wouldn’t send a special teacher to work on nouns and adverbs with a dying boy, now, would they?” You see, because others sought to meet his need and help him prepare for the future, he decided he wasn’t going to die after all. What a difference that infusion of hope made in his attitude and incentive! It’s truly amazing to think about what God can and will do through us as we reach out to others with compassion and do what we can to bless, comfort, and encourage them.

Consider the first four words of the Bible, “In the beginning God…” These words are thunderously important. Why? Because they show us that everything was created by God and for God. He designed the universe to operate according to his purpose and plan which, of course, includes you and me. We were not created to function according to our own self-directed plans, living for our own glory. No, we have been created to live for God and bring him glory. And this involves all of life, even to the way we approach the most incidental of human responsibilities. The Bible says in One Corinthians 10:31, “So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God.” With the dawning of a new year, may each of us understand afresh our reason for being. And may we look for opportunities to be used by the God who created us and sent his Son to redeem us.

Also, remember that knowing who God really is, as well as knowing his plan and purpose for our lives, involves reading his Word, the Bible. Therefore, determine to read and study the Scriptures this year with renewed vigor and attention, trusting God to meet you on the pages of his holy Word. James Hamilton wrote, “The word of God will stand a thousand readings; and he who has gone over it most frequently is the surest of finding new wonders there.” May God help each of us discover new wonders throughout 2017!