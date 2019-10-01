You are invited to the Marine Corps Birthday Ball

Denise Lott

Veterans Day and the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps are approaching in November. In keeping with tradition, our East Valley Marine Corps League’s Sun Lakes Detachment 1296 is hosting its annual Birthday Ball. The Ball will be on Saturday, November 9, at the Oakwood Country Club.

The public is invited to enjoy the formal event and show support for all our veterans. Proceeds from the ball tickets go to our Marines Helping Veterans fund. You can download a ticket order form at www.eastvalleymarines.org. Tickets are $65 per person. The event can sell out quickly, and sales end in October, so do not delay in ordering tickets. The formal event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour, followed by dinner, special ceremonial events, a guest speaker, and dancing.

Each year, the detachment sponsors several of our Wounded Warriors and their spouses/dates, also arranging for a pre-Ball reception in their honor, as well as providing all hotel and meal accommodations.

Please join us at this special event which is open to everyone in the community. Go to the website, www.eastvalleymarines.org, for more information and for Ball registration.