“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” musical auditions April 13

Calling all actors, singers and dancers! Sun Lakes Community Theatre will bring Charles Schulz’s beloved comic strip Peanuts to life on March 4-9, 2020, when we perform Clark Gesner’s classic musical, You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Revival).

The whole gang will be there! Lead characters include bossy Lucy Van Pelt, piano prodigy Schroeder, perfectionist Sally Brown, blanket-toting Linus Van Pelt, Snoopy and the “blockhead” himself, Charlie Brown! Chorus singers and dancers will also be cast as specific characters. Woodstock and the Little Red-Haired Girl will make special appearances.

Brief vignettes that combine joyful innocence and playful humor span the months from Valentine’s Day to Beethoven Day, from wild optimism to utter despair. The play features great songs, particularly funny dialogue and catchy piano orchestrations. Whether you’re keen to fly with the Red Baron, enjoy “Suppertime” with Snoopy or just do your best to find “Happiness,” You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Revival) is a crowd-pleasing classic!

Even though the Dinner Show is not until March of 2020, auditions will be held early in order to provide cast members with music CDs to use for practice at their convenience over the summer!

All information about You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Revival), including an audition packet, will be available at SLCT’s General Meeting on Thursday, March 7, or contact Co-Directors Carol Horowitz at 480-895-0236, horowitz@windstream.net or Howard Hummel at 541-514-0000, hhummel43@gmail.com.

Come to the auditions! April 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the Oakwood Country Club Ballroom.