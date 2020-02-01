Andrea Hummel

Imagine yourself in a wonderful, timeless community. There are no teachers or parents, although they are mentioned, and the never-aging children pursue their interests: a little boy talks about learning to fly a kite, the neighborhood dog rhapsodizes about his supper, girls and boys alike dream about that special someone.

This is the world of Charlie Brown, set to music and presented to delighted audiences. The musical first opened on Broadway in 1971, and audiences were immediately in love with the upbeat songs, the simple staging, and the familiar characters.

This spring, Sun Lakes audiences will have a chance to meet Charlie Brown (Chris Mank), Lucy (Sally Holberg), Schroeder (Jim Brown), and Lucy (Ginger Henry). Also appearing onstage are Linus (Joyce Recupido) and Snoopy (Susan Schlesinger). The play is co-directed by Howard Hummel and Penny Peterson and choreographed by Carol Horowitz.

The Sun Lakes production of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown will run March 4, 5, and 6 with dinner at 6 p.m. and the show at 7 p.m. On March 7, 8, and 9, lunch will be at noon and the show will be at 1 p.m. in the Oakwood Ballroom. All performances, both evening and matinee, will include a meal before the show.

Tickets for all performances will go on sale Monday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. electronically at www.slctinfo.com. For more information, call 480-382-6290.

Face-to-face sales will be at Cottonwood Room A-3 on Wednesdays (Feb. 12, 19, and 26) from 10 a.m. to noon and at Oakwood in the main lobby on Thursdays (Feb. 14, 20, and 27).

The cost of the tickets for the dinner shows will be $38 and tickets for the matinees will be $30. All shows will be the same price, but the ticket price difference is the difference in cost between lunch and dinner.