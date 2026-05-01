2026 Crystal Awards Banquet Was a Huge Success

Candy Clark

More than 200 friends and family gathered at the Oakwood Ballroom for this year’s Crystal Awards Banquet, honoring eleven recipients from Cottonwood/Palo Verde, IronOaks, Robson Reserve, and Sun Lakes Country Club. Hearing their stories and motives for serving others was inspiring.

This year’s honorees dedicate their time and talents in numerous ways and places to make Sun Lakes a better place to live. A sampling of these include: Homeowner boards and committees; Bible study groups; churches; golf and racquet clubs; the Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation Board; Neighbors Who Care; Sun Lakes Chorale; Arizona Rangers; Sun Lakes Posse; the Fire Fighter Walk–a–Thon; Diamond Lake Luminary Walk; Art at Sun Lakes; Sun Lakes Community Theater; AFMA Fire Department Board; various clubs; and service organizations.

Special thanks to the sponsors who made this event possible: Aqua Design International; BlueStar Resort and Golf Management; Built by Referral Realty; Cottonwood/Palo Verde; Greater Sun Lakes Charity Foundation; IronOaks; JW Water; Robson Reserve; and Sun Lakes Country Club.

Thank you to those who nominated this year’s volunteers. Many in our four communities deserve this recognition. Nominations for 2027 start this fall.