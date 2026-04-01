2026 OLGA Member/Guest Tournament

Daphne and Velma The Dynamic Duo Upscaled with Gigapixel v1.0.7. 332×332 => 1461×1461 (4.4006x) @ 300 ppi Model: Low Resolution V2, denoise: 0.42, sharpen: 0.8, decompression: 0.28 Face recovery version: 2, strength: 0.98, creativity: 1 (Creative), selectedFaces: 3 Upscaled with Gigapixel v1.0.7. 332×332 => 1461×1328 (4x) @ 300 ppi Model: Low Resolution V2, denoise: 0.42, sharpen: 0.8, decompression: 0.28 Face recovery version: 2, strength: 0.98, creativity: 1 (Creative), selectedFaces: 6

Christa Pensworth

This year’s Oakwood Ladies Golf Association (OLGA) Member/Guest Tournament hosted 80 participants. The teams of two dressed as iconic duos, such as peanut butter and jelly, salt and pepper, ketchup and mustard, Velma and Daphne from Scooby Doo, good and evil, Dr. Seuss’ Thing 1 and Thing 2, etc.

Sally Berreth created 17 gorgeous baskets, which were raffled to raise money for the tournament. Oakwood’s Director of Golf, Mark Thesing, ran the pari-mutuel betting via Golf Genius and donated a round of golf for four at Encanterra Golf Course. BlueStar’s General Manager, Jim Pulver, donated four $50 gift certificates, all of which were raffled off, along with a 50/50 raffle.

The tournament was preceded by a Horse Race the day before the tournament, run by Carolyn Marchuk and her 12 volunteers, along with Mark Thesing, Coby Welch, and Bart Barnard of the golf staff. The winners of the Horse Race were as follows:

Flight 1: 1st Glo Malberg and Barbara Arakelian, 2nd Kelley McHenry and Doreen Schroeder

Flight 2: 1st Dari Akin and Nancy Hansen, 2nd Amanda McLoone and Jan McCarthy

Flight 3: 1st Dianne McCauley and Christine McManus, 2nd Sue Pederson and Sue Olson

Flight 4: 1st Jean Karich and Kathy Hopp, 2nd Julie Hastings and Sue Saylor

Flight 5: 1st Connie Hughes and Karen Simon, 2nd Janey Garibay and Constance Harper

Flight 6: 1st Kay Lehmkuhl and Joann Johnson, 2nd Lana George and Nancy Tieman

The tournament format was Better Ball Net (Lakes Course) and a Scramble (Sonoran Course). The winners were as follows:

Flight 1: 1st Kelley McHenry and Doreen Schroeder, 2nd Glo Malberg and Barbara Arakelian, 3rd Leslie Smith and Nancy Edwards

Flight 2: 1st Dari Akin and Nancy Hansen, 2nd Amanda McLoone and Jan McCarthy, 3rd Jeanne Welivar and Rae Shaughnessy

Flight 3: 1st Karen Tucker and Cathy McVean, 2nd Dang Teater and Susan Barham, 3rd Frankie Hatch and Jo Ratliff

Flight 4: 1st Julie Hastings and Sue Saylor, 2nd Cheri Curtin and Chris Burcham, 3rd Julie Clausen and Deb McGrail

Flight 5: 1st Karen Stock and Kathy Schnell, 2nd Lynne Shaw and Kathy Sauter, 3rd Janey Garibay and Constance Harper

Flight 6: 1st Kay Lehmkuhl and Joann Johnson, 2nd Linda Anderson and Mary Jane Boscombe, 3rd Lana George and Nancy Tieman

As always, Barb Solomonson and everyone associated with the Pro Shop were integral to organizing the tournament and keeping the participants moving in the right direction.

Without the gracious help of donors and volunteers, this event would not be possible. Our thanks go out to all who contributed their time and money!