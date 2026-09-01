2nd Annual Firefighters Food Fund Walk-A-Thon

Bill and Jeanne Becker

Please join your fellow Sun Lakes friends and neighbors on Saturday morning Oct. 24, from 8 to 11 a.m.by participating in the second annual Firefighter Walk-A-Thon at the Oakwood Country Club. Join us for a fun-filled morning dedicated to showing our first responders how much we appreciate their professional and caring service to all of Sun Lakes. All net proceeds from this event will go directly into the Firefighters Food Fund, which will help offset their out-of-pocket food expenses in Firehouses 341 and 342 throughout the year. Firefighters and EMTs will be on site and participating in the activities from beginning to end.

There are options for everyone:

1. You can register as a “Walker in Spirit” at ( www.SLCommunityFoundation.com ) to support this effort; you do not have to walk, but simply donate.

2. You can donate and also come to Oakwood C.C. to observe the event and have breakfast with us and meet and greet our first responders.

3. If you are out-of-town or out-of-state, you can register online and donate to the cause.

4. Just as there are options on the distance you might want to walk, there are also some suggested options of the amount you might choose to donate:

First Responder $25; Lieutenant $50; Captain $100; Fire Chief $250; Community Hero/Benefactor $500+

Registration opened on Aug. 1. To register online, go to our Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation website, www.SLCommunityFoundation.com and follow the easy directions. Our online registration process includes easy directions for you. Or use your cellphone to click on the QR code located on the many posters and flyers that are available throughout our communities. The preferred sign-up is through our website, but you can obtain a printed registration form at the Administration at Cottonwood , the Administration at Sun Lakes Country Club, the Concierge Desk at Robson Reserve, and Concierge at Oakwood, where you can fill out the form and send it with a check to: GSLCF, P.O. Box 12402, Chandler, AZ 85248.

Or meet for in-person signups with our Community Coordinators at any of these locations and times:

IronOaks

Coordinators: Kate King-Turner, Charlene Petragallo and Patricia Wolfe

Location/Date/Times

Oakwood Club Lobby—Tuesday, Sept. 22 from noon to 2 p.m.

Oakwood Fitness Center—Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 8 to 10 a.m.

Oakwood Club Lobby—Tuesday, Oct. 6 from noon to 2 p.m.

Oakwood Fitness Center—Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 8 to 10 a.m.

CW/PV

Coordinators: Wanda Johnson and Susan Schneck

Text Wanda at 480-823-7192

Text Susan at 480-694-9510

SLCC

Coordinators: Jeanne Becker and Dee Patterson

Location: Main Lobby

Dates/Times

Sunday, Sept. 13 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Robson Reserve

Coordinator: Jacquie Peterson

Location: Main Street, Building 8

Dates/Times

Thursday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to noon

Friday, Oct. 16 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

To maximize parking at the Walk, please drive your golf cart or carpool to the Oakwood Clubhouse parking lots.

Let’s all join together on Oct. 24 to show our Firefighters and EMTs how much they mean to our community.