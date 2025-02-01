Bill and Jeanne Becker

Yee-haw! All you cowboys and cowgirls of Sun Lakes! Come on down to our 4th Annual Country Hoedown presented by the Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation. Get out your 10-gallon hats and spangled, sequined shirts and skirts, and polish up your fancy leather boots, and join us for a stompin’ good time on Sunday, March 23, in the San Tan Ballroom at Cottonwood Country Club. Enjoy a hearty country chuckwagon buffet and assorted western desserts. Dancin’ music will be provided by The Campbell Brothers, a local favorite band that offers a wide range of music that will have everyone dancing the night away.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 4 on the Foundation’s website www.slcommunityfoundation.com for $55 per person. There is no limit on the number of tickets per purchaser (tables will be set up for 10 seats). On the evening of the show, the doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with a cash bar, then the buffet starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by country music played by The Campbell Brothers. Two prizes will be awarded for the best male and female costumes, and a fabulous array of silent auction items will be up for bids.

Please join us for this fundraiser to benefit the Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation. The Foundation is pleased to be able to allocate grants to many Sun Lakes clubs and organizations, such as the Crystal Awards program, Neighbors Who Care, Sun Lakes Community Theatre, Sun Lakes Firefighters, the Agave Quilters and Sew-N-Sews, the Sun Lakes Chorale, The Chordaires, the Sun Lakes Rock, Gem & Silver Club, and the Sun Lakes Arts & Crafts Club, to name a few. Foundation members are all volunteers, and all silent auction items are donated, so 100% of the proceeds from all Foundation events such as the Christmas Gala, the annual Country Hoedown, and raffle ticket sales sold at TAD concerts are granted to local Sun Lakes charities, clubs, and organizations throughout the year.

If you are part of a local Sun Lakes organization that needs funds to assist your activities or if you are interested in helping support the Foundation financially or by joining as a Friend of the Foundation, please go online to learn more at our website at www.slcommunityfoundation.com.