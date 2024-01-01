SLCT’s Winter Dinner & Variety Show Line-Up Promises Surprises

Publicity Committee

In their first effort to sponsor a new, varied, and interesting evening of food and entertainment, Sun Lakes Community Theatre has drawn talent from the area, and the shows are shaping up to be a night not to be missed. Variety Show director Nancy Patterson is thrilled with the talented folks who responded to the call for acts. The show has instrumental musical offerings, singing, dancing, magic, comedy, poetry, and, of course, the one-act play that director Kate King-Turner is excited to have cast with Lew Crawford, Cari Scholes, and Kathy Miller.

The $25 tickets for the Jan. 16 and 17 shows (same show each night) go on sale Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online either at www.slctinfo.com or by going to www.ticketsource.us/slhoa1. There are only 100 seats available each night, with no reserved seats—simply open seating at tables for four. The performances are being held at Sun Lakes Country Club in the newly renovated Arizona Room (also known as the Sunset Grill). The evenings begin with doors opening at 5 p.m., buffet dinner being offered 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., and the show beginning at 6:30 p.m. Guests should be on their way home by 8 p.m.

SLCT is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that is dedicated to bringing affordable cultural opportunities to the local community. A membership organization of volunteers, this show has offered opportunities for non-members as well. For more information on SLCT, this show, and all of the other activities the organization offers, go to www.slctinfo.com.