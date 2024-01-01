Sun Lakes Citrus Sharers – 19 Years of Gleaning!

The Sun Lakes Citrus Sharers invites you to join us on Saturday, Jan. 20, in the Cottonwood San Tan Ballroom at 10 a.m. for our annual kickoff meeting. Whether you are a returning picker, signed up at an Open House, or just want to learn more about our group, this meeting is for you. Our kickoff meeting is the time to join a team or reconnect with friends you have picked with before.

Our 19th year of picking will begin on Saturday, Jan. 27, and run through Monday, Feb. 26. We pick on Saturdays and Mondays only between 8 a.m. and noon. Each community neighborhood has a team captain, and most begin picking at 8 a.m. We will have all the tools. You just need to dress in layers and bring gloves if you have them. We also encourage bringing plenty of water.

All the gleaned fruit will be donated to St. Mary’s Food Bank. They are very excited to have our support for all the folks in need here in the Valley. Thank you, one and all, for the continued efforts!

If you want to have your trees picked, please contact Gloria at 602-316-6415. If you would like to be a picker and are unable to join the kickoff meeting on Jan. 20, email [email protected] or show up at our Citrus Central on any of the Saturdays or Mondays. Citrus Central will be staged at a new location this year. The Cottonwood community has graciously allowed us to use the southernmost edge along Brentwood Drive, east of the tennis courts, for our drop-off location. This will only be open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Mondays. Please do not leave fruit if our team is not present.

You can stay up to date with our Facebook page, facebook.com/sunlakescitrussharers or our website, sunlakescitrussharers.com. We look forward to seeing everyone for the 2024 season!