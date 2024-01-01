Bill and Jeanne Becker

Yeee Haw! All you cowboys and cowgirls of Sun Lakes! Come on down to our Third Annual Country Hoedown presented by the Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation. Get out your 10-gallon hats and spangled, sequined shirts and skirts and polish up your fancy leather boots and join us for a stompin’ good time on Sunday, March 24, in the San Tan Ballroom at Cottonwood Country Club. Enjoy a country buffet of BBQ brisket and fried chicken with all the fixins, like old-style cowboy beans, mac and cheese, cornbread, and assorted western desserts. Dancin’ music will be provided by Reign-N-Country who play classic and Top 40 country, as well as their own original country tunes.

Tickets are $45 per person and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, on the Foundation’s website, www.slcommunityfoundation.com. There is no limit on the number of tickets per purchaser (tables will be set up for 10 seats). On the evening of the show, the doors will open at 5 p.m. with a cash bar, then the buffet starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by country music played by Reign-N-Country. Two prizes will be awarded for the best male and female costumes, and a fabulous array of silent auction items will be up for bids.

Please join us for this fundraiser to benefit the Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation. The Foundation is pleased to be able to allocate grants to many Sun Lakes clubs and organizations, such as the Crystal Awards program, Memory Care Café, Neighbors Who Care, the Sun Lakes Community Theatre’s Children’s Theatre troupe, Sun Lakes Firefighters, the Agave Quilters and Sew-N-Sews, the Sun Lakes Chorale, and the Sun Lakes Chordaires, to name a few. Foundation members are all volunteers, and all silent auction items are donated, so 100% of the proceeds from all Foundation events, such as the Christmas Gala, the annual Country Hoedown, and raffle ticket sales sold at TAD concerts, are granted to our local Sun Lakes charities, clubs, and organizations throughout the year.

If you are part of a local Sun Lakes organization that needs funds to assist your activities, or if you are interested in helping support the Foundation financially or by joining as a “Friend of the Foundation,” please go online to learn more at our website, www.slcommunityfoundation.com.