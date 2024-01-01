Dance Classes with Edie Gilbertsen

Two-step classes will be held on Mondays from 5:15 to 6 p.m. for four weeks beginning Jan 8. The cost is $30 per person for all four weeks.

Beginner Line Dance classes will be held on Mondays from 6 to 6:30 p.m. (one dance per week) beginning Jan. 8. The cost is $5 for 30 minutes.

Line Dance classes are held on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. beginning Jan. 10. There will be new dances for those continuing.

Latin Dance Technique classes are held on Wednesdays from 5 to 5:45 p.m. beginning Jan. 10.

Private lessons can be scheduled on Mondays from 3 to 5:15 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., 2:15 to 5 p.m., and 5:45 to 6:30 p.m.

All group classes and private lessons meet in the Mirror Room at Oakwood Country Club. The cost for a private lesson is $30 for a half hour and $50 for an hour. One to four people can share a private lesson. Group classes for five people and up cost $30 per person for the four weeks beginning in January.

Call Edie at 480-831-1064 to schedule classes.