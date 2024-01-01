Thank you to all in the Sun Lakes community who supported Gila Butte DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) at our Treasure Hunt Sales on Nov. 11 and 18. We made over $2,000. This money is used for educational awards, help for veterans, and other charitable projects.

We have raised over $1,844 for Wreaths Across America this season. Wreaths Across America is more than just laying a wreath once a year. They work for veterans all year long, recognizing the families and honoring the veteran.

At an upcoming meeting, there will be a presentation by the chapter’s American Indians Committee chair. The NSDAR American Indians Committee is entrusted with the continuing education of the history and culture of the Native American community, as well as the support of the educational and cultural pursuits of its citizens.

Three scholarships are available through DAR for college-bound indigenous youth. The application process is now entirely online. These scholarships are as follows: the American Indian Scholarship for $4,000 (more than one awarded each year), which requires a 3.25 GPA. The Frances Crawford Marvin American Indian Scholarship (one awarded per year) with a 3.25 GPA requirement. A variable award sum is determined annually. The Anne Trevarthen Memorial Scholarship. A one-time scholarship presented each April to a high school senior who will be attending the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va. The scholarship amount varies annually and is administered by the college.

The DAR helps support Bacone College, founded in 1880 as “Indian University” by Almon C. Bacone. This is an accredited four-year liberal arts college and the oldest continuously operating institution of higher education in Oklahoma. The Center for American Indians is a core part of the college’s historic mission. American Indian Studies prepares students for work in tribal government, education, human services, health care, and law enforcement.

DAR also supports Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Ore., the oldest continuously operating off-reservation boarding school in the U.S., founded in 1880. It serves approximately 300 to 400 students in grades 9 through 12 from 19 different states.

In addition, DAR helps fund the Youth Camp Program, sponsored by Indian Youth of America, Inc., which provides summer camps to indigenous youth ages 10 to 14 in Arizona and South Dakota. Campers participate in sports, field trips, cultural education, leadership, and healthy living.

For information about joining DAR, contact our membership chair Pennie Bonnett at [email protected].

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, charitable organization founded in 1890. Membership in the society is open to any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution. The DAR functions as a volunteer service organization dedicated to patriotism, education, and historical preservation. While DAR supports a strong national defense, it is not a political organization, nor does it lobby. Its membership includes women from Republican, Democratic, and independent political parties.