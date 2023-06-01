A-1 Golf Carts and Spooner PT Teams Win Spring Pennants

Larry Wolfe

Manager Dennis Kennedy’s A-1 Golf Carts team won the Lakes Division pennant with a record of 11-5, with Manager Chris Jensen’s Core Consulting squad finishing second with an 8-7 mark. In the highly competitive Sun Division, Manager Ron Carmichael’s Spooner PT team won the pennant with a 9-7 record, finishing just one game ahead of Manager Joe Commisto’s Redeemed Team. Mike Gloyd’s Camp Hilby team finished just two games behind.

Doug Warwick was the top hitter in the Lakes Division, hitting a robust .817. Other Top Ten hitters were Vern Rodgers (.746), Tim Loeffler (.730), Dennis LePore (.727), Frank Tanner (.719), Frank Rouse (.706), John Robinson (.701), Terry Zeltinger (.693), Doug Friesen (.690), and Dennis Bernaiche (.683). Jay Yoakum led the division in long balls with five.

Dennis Henderson won the Sun Division batting title with a .772 average, barely edging out Jon Hendrikse at .770. The remaining Top Ten hitters were Dan Melosi (.759), Thom Stephens (.755), Bob Wicks and Bobby Farmer (both at .741), Brian Denham (.729), Phil Gutterman (.727), Dave Platt (.718), and Mike Lebet (.710). George Siegele led the division in homers with 39. Mark McKinnon (34) and Dennis Henderson (33) also topped the 30-homer threshold.

Our summer program started in early May and will continue through September. We have both recreational fielding and batting practices on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and Summer League play on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Summer League features three Sun Lakes teams and one from Robson Ranch. If you’re interested in joining us, come by the Field of Dreams to sign up.

More information is available on our website, www.sunlakessoftball.com.