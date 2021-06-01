AED-CPR Save from Eight Years Ago Here in Sun Lakes!

Brian Curry

Eight years ago, Sun Lakes resident Robert Miller went into cardiac arrest on the Oakwood tennis courts. One of his tennis partners began CPR immediately while calling for someone to get the Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) at the nearby Oakwood Pro Shop, where the AED determined that shocks were needed for his heart. The ambulance was immediately dispatched, and the paramedics took over all life saving operations. When Miller recovered, he asked the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Fire Corps volunteer Brian Curry, who also handles the public information in Sun Lakes, to write an article for the Splash highlighting the AED and the need for civilians to learn CPR and Cardio Cerebral Resuscitation (CCR). Recently, Brian was at his home to complete his lockbox installation, and Miller recognized Curry—a happy reunion for the both of them.