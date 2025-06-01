Aero Club Picnic

Gary Vacin

Twenty-three Sun Lakes Aero Club members and guests turned out for the club’s year-end picnic on April 15 at Sisk Park. The group enjoyed sandwiches, chips, and cookies catered by Subway, plus a delicious assortment of salads and soft beverages contributed by members. Those attending were Gary and Dorothy Vacin, Jim Theobald, Karen Fischer, Steve and Mary Ann Perkins, Paul and Janet Beeks, Jim Thorne, Ken Carpenter, Cannon and Susan Hill, Howard Katz, Richard and Donna Simmons, Bob and Melvadean Neely, Ginny Ruch, Joe and Bernie Tighe, John Philp, John Fritz, and guest Kathy Gaines.

The club will resume activities on Nov. 17 with a presentation by retired JetBlue and C-130 pilot Pete Russo. Other speakers will be historian Valerie Adams on Dec. 15 and retired KLM pilot Dik Cusveller on Jan. 19, 2026.

For additional information, contact Cannon Hill at 509-539-7857 or Gary Vacin at 480-298-7017.