April—It’s All About Easter at FBCSL

Pam Wortman

First Baptist Church Sun Lakes (FBCSL) is celebrating Easter the entire month of April. Easter is one of the holiest Christian celebrations, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. This pivotal event is the cornerstone of the Christian faith, symbolizing hope, renewal, and eternal life. At First Baptist Church Sun Lakes, the entire community joins together to observe this sacred time with a series of special services, activities, and events designed to deepen their spiritual connection and celebrate the joyous occasion.

• On April 6 at 6 p.m. FBCSL will host a special performance by East Valley Chorale.

• On April 13 at 10 a.m. the FBCSL choir, led by Mutsumi Mori, will perform their Easter cantata in observance of Palm Sunday.

• On April 20 at 10 a.m. Pastor Steve Foss will deliver a special Easter Sunday service.

• On April 27 at 10 a.m. Chosen People Ministries will present a special Passover program.

FBCSL is proud to announce a very special presentation brought to us by Chosen People Ministries. As part of the FBCSL interfaith initiative, we are partnering with Chosen People to bring a very special program to Sun Lakes titled “Messiah in the Passover.” This event is a fantastic opportunity to expose Christians to their Jewish roots. This powerful visual demonstration tells not only of the drama of Israel’s freedom from slavery in Egypt, but also the beautiful story of redemption. This special program will be on April 27 at 10 a.m.

For more information on these special Easter services, you can call the office at 480-895-1088 or visit our website at www.fbcsl.org. We hope to see you there.