Art at Sun Lakes 2026 Call for Artists

Denise L. Haynie
Remember, the sooner you sign up and secure your site, the more likely you are to get your favorite spot for 2026.
Event Date: Saturday, March 7 (Rain date: March 14)
Location: Around the scenic north lake in Cottonwood, Sun Lakes (south of the tennis courts)
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Join us for the 17th Annual Art at Sun Lakes show and fundraiser, featuring fine art, crafts, jewelry, photography, pottery, woodworking, and more.
All proceeds benefit the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority (AFMA) Firefighters Charities, supporting local families and first responders in need.
Applications are available at artatsunlakes.com. If you cannot apply online, email admin@artatsunlakes.com for assistance or pick up a paper application at the Cottonwood Palo Verde office.
Key Details:
• Signup Deadline: Feb. 1
• Fee: $70 (includes one table and two chairs—extras are available for rental)
• The show has approximately 115 spaces available. Register now!
• New applicants: Submit three photos of your work for jury review.
If you have any questions, please contact Denise Haynie at 503-572-8018 or email admin@artatsunlakes.com.