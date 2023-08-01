Attention Bowlers

Carol Biales

The Prime Timers Bowling League is gearing up for another fun season. We will begin the season with a meeting at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 13, where teams will be formed and bowling will begin at 1 p.m.

This non-sanctioned league lasts for 26 weeks, ending with a banquet in April.

We welcome all newcomers who might be interested in bowling with a senior league for fun, exercise, and competition.

We bowl at McRay Bowling Center at Ray and McClintock Roads.

For more information, please contact President Paula Herzstein at 480-215-5691 or Secretary Carol Biales at 480-895-3168.