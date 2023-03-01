Auditions Announced for the Summer’s Production

Sun Lakes Community Theatre (SLCT) is already gearing up for its summer mainstage production scheduled for July 18-22 on the San Tan Ballroom stage. Auditions for The Sweet Delilah Swim Club will be held on Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. in Room A-3 (Men’s Card Room) in Cottonwood.

The play features five Southern women whose friendships began many years ago on their college swim team. They set aside a long weekend every August to charge those relationships. Free from husbands, kids, and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage, the Sweet Delilah, on the Outer Banks, to catch up, laugh, and meddle in one another’s lives. The play focuses on four of those weekends and spans a period of 33 years. As their lives unfold and the years pass, the women increasingly rely on one another, through advice and raucous repartee, to get through the challenges (men, marriage, parenting, divorce, aging) that life flings at them. The Sweet Delilah Swim Club is both a hilarious and touching comedy about friendships that last forever.

The cast calls for five women and includes one man in a non-speaking role. For perusal copies of the script, call director Merrie Crawford at 480-802-7643 or 480-250-4297.