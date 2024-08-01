Auditions for ‘Exit Laughing’ Coming September 4

Sun Lakes Community Theatre is looking for a cast of five to perform Paul Elliot’s comically poignant production of Exit Laughing, which will be directed by Kate King-Turner. Auditions will occur on Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the Mirror Room at Sun Lakes Country Club from 1 to 4 p.m. The cast consists of three “mature” older ladies, one “30ish” daughter, and one male, approximately the same age as the daughter. The male must be very physically fit. Scripts are available beginning Aug. 1 by contacting the director at [email protected] or the assistant director Nancy Patterson at [email protected].

The play opens with three friends who have enjoyed weekly card game nights for decades. It’s the evening after the funeral of their “fourth” who has passed away. The night progresses with plenty of surprises, revelations, recriminations, and complete hysteria. Did we mention the police raid and the body snatching?

The show will be performed at the San Tan Ballroom in Cottonwood beginning Nov. 6 and ending with a matinee on Nov. 10. For more information about ticket sales, performance times, etc., go to www.slctinfo.com or call 480-382-6290.