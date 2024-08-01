Beat the Heat with Desert Artists Club

Sue Sindelar

Welcome August! Because we spend more summertime indoors here in the desert, it provides an opportunity for activities we love and enjoy, like painting and all things artistic.

Engaging our minds, hearts, and hands in the creation of art is not only good for our spirits, but has been scientifically shown to increase our longevity by many years. So, if you need any more reasons why you should take the time to continue, get back into or explore a new art skill, look no further than the opportunity right here in our community and join the Desert Artists Club.

We meet each Tuesday afternoon from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Ceramics Room (A-8) in Cottonwood. We are a friendly and diverse group of artists of all levels who come together to work on our own projects. We bring our own supplies and work in a variety of mediums, such as watercolor, oil, acrylic, pen and ink, colored pencil, mixed media, and other creative mediums. We share ideas, inspire each other, and learn to appreciate the gifts that each member brings to our group. We are a casual club, so there are no dues or regular meetings. We have social times where we Share our Art, bring yummy snacks, and have a fun time. Any artist or aspiring artist in any of the three HOAs here in Sun Lakes may join.

If you are new to Sun Lakes or have been thinking about joining, stop in any Tuesday between 3 and 5 p.m. and see what we are all about. Feel free to ask questions. You will find that we are an accepting group of artists who enjoy meeting with others in a supportive space. You may also contact me at 480-745-2198 and leave a message or email [email protected] for further information.