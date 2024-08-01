Best Sellers This Summer

Jan Bobbett

Each month your librarians in Sun Lakes Country Club add several books to our Best Sellers cabinet. In July we added these four books: The Perfect Shot, by Steve Urszenvi; Crosshairs, by James Patterson; The Wager, by David Grann; and Dead Man’s Hand, by Brad Taylor.

For August we are adding four more books: 1) Lisa Scottoline’s The Truth About the Devlins, 2) J.D. Robb’s Random in Death, and 3) The Resort, by Sara Ochs.

The fourth August book is a bit different. It was written by a scholar I have admired for years. You might call her new book a memoir, a living story, or even a biography. The author, Doris Kearns Goodwin, titled it An Unfinished Love Story. Her subtitle reveals more: A Personal History of the 1960s, and that is what it is—from the perspective of Doris Kearns Goodwin and her husband Richard Goodwin who died in 2018.

An Unfinished Love Story centers around her and especially Richard Goodwin’s events and interactions during the 1960s and somewhat beyond that time. He had collected over 300 boxes of memorabilia from his work with politicians, including the Kennedys and President Johnson, so she had a lot to draw from.

Earlier in Kearns’ career, she was a White House Fellow and the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of A Team of Rivals (biography of Abraham Lincoln), as well as No Ordinary Time (about the Roosevelts), several other biographies, and a book with the evocative title Fathers and Daughters and Sports.

Back to the Best Seller cabinet. Another book that was recently added is a Best Seller that many readers have recommended: The Covenant of Water, by Abraham Verges. The 700-page work is getting kudos from readers, and now we also have (thanks to another generous Sun Laker) a large-print version. We (and our readers) do appreciate such donations.

You may check out any available Best Sellers, which are available to all Sun Lakers. Just visit our library any weekday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to see what we have and check out the one you want, or put a hold on it until it becomes available. (Books on open shelves do not have to be checked out.)