Biking Group Is Off and Pedaling

Doc Meyer, Sun Lakes Bike Group

Did you know that there is a group of people in Sun Lakes who like to ride bicycles together? There is, and it is referred to as the Sun Lakes bike group. The group is very informal and is a social group of people with a biking habit. In fact, on any Tuesday or Friday you may see a bunch of riders meandering through your Sun Lakes neighborhood. That would be us.

The group has been riding in and around Sun Lakes for over 20 years. People come and go from the group, as there are no dues, bylaws, or officers and few rules (except that riders wear helmets).

We meet on Tuesdays and Fridays at the flagpole in Cottonwood and start the ride at 1:30 p.m. Whoever is there joins either a mellow group or a fast ride group.

The mellow group ride leaves the flagpole at 1:30 p.m. and returns to the flagpole at 3 p.m. (you get one guess at what time happy hour starts at Cottonwood). The ride travels about 11 to 12 miles within Sun Lakes at a speed around 11 to 12 mph. The goal of the ride is to get a little exercise, some fresh air, and some conversation along the way. Social hour at the end of the ride is totally optional.

The fast group rides are from one and a half to two hours. Their route starts in the Sun Lakes neighborhoods and then proceeds out the N. Dobson gate to Jacaranda Parkway in the Ocotillo neighborhood. The ride averages 18 to 22 miles in length at an average speed of 15 mph. At other times, the fast group will go to the Paseo Trail. That ride is approximately 20 to 22 miles at the same 15 miles per hour.

The group also does a third ride on Sunday mornings. The goal of this ride is to get some exercise without having to get out of the house too early and to get a cup of coffee. The ride leaves the Oakwood tennis court area at 10:30 a.m. It lasts until about 12:15 p.m. and covers about 10 miles at a pace of 10 to 11 mph. The ride goes out the N. Dobson gate, eventually heads over to Fulton Ranch Blvd., meanders to Jacaranda Blvd., and finally to a coffee shop near the Village. After some chit-chat, the group heads back to Oakwood and home.

As mentioned above, the group is very informal, so there is no seasonal schedule. When enough people show up in September, and if the weather is okay, the rides begin. They last until most people head back home in May or it gets too hot.

If you have any desire to get some exercise on a bike with some very social people, then just show up at one of the start points, say hi, and ride along. Happy riding!