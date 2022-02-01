Blood Drives Notice

As a vital part of our community, the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse continues to host Red Cross Blood Drives to supplement the dangerously low levels of blood in the current supply inventories.

The next blood drive will be on Friday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse office, at 9531 E. Riggs Road. Please be sure to schedule your appointment by going to our website www.sunlakesposse.org and click on the link to pre-register.

We are also hosting another blood drive on Friday, June 3.

Donate online at www.SunLakesPosse.org.

Also, please set us as your charity on Smile.Amazon.com.