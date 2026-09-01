Butterflies at Next Garden Club Meeting

Starla Kramer

The Sun Lakes Garden Club invites you to attend the upcoming meeting on Sept. 15. Visitors are always welcome. The club meets all year, on the third Tuesday of the month, plus one field trip/class each month.

The professional speaker will be Adriane Hopkins. Her expertise is “Butterflies!” She’s an Arizona resident who has led trips to Costa Rica and Mexico for “Butterfly Wonderland” in Scottsdale. She’s written numerous articles on butterflies and creating butterfly gardens.

Since the summer months are too hot to tour nurseries and gardens, the club field trips may include indoor plant shops, herb shops, museums, garden-art craft projects, and other indoor fun.

The August “indoor field-trip” was a Bonsai creation class taught by Wendell Orr, a member of the club. Members paid $28 for the class that included all materials and everyone went home with a beautiful DIY Bonsai dish garden.

In late September the special indoor field trip will be to create a Japanese Kokedama plant (a house plant wrapped in a live moss ball). It’s all the rage now at garden shops!

Meetings are held at the Sun Lakes Chapel Center, next door to the Sun Lakes All Faiths Community Church and across the street from the Sun Lakes Country Club (9230 E. Sun Lakes Blvd. N.).

Members and visitors gather at 9:30 a.m. for coffee and a generous refreshment buffet. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. and ends around 11:45 a.m.