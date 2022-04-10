Card Making Class

Join us on the second Saturday of every month to make two greeting cards with an Independent Stampin’ Up Demonstrator. The class fee is $5 and includes everything you need! Doors open at 9:20 a.m. The cards will be completed during one of two class sessions (9:30 or 10:30 a.m.). Each group will be limited to 10 participants; therefore, registration is required in advance for your preferred class time. Please contact Sarah at [email protected] or 480-622-1702 to register and secure your place! Class is held in the Oakwood Sewing Room (near the HOA Patrol Office and Ceramics Room).