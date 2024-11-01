Card Scores

Tuesday Night Cribbage

Jeff Scott

Join us for Cribbage every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the Cottonwood clubhouse A-7 Painting Room. Games are organized by Stan Wengrzyn.

9/03. 1st Bob Mariano 12+112, 2nd Rudy Gerstner 11+56, 3rd Richard Lewin 10+20, Low Patty Donahue 4-71

9/10. 1st Jeff Scott 11+73, 2nd Jean Drenthe 11+58, 3rd Mike Amato 9+46, Low Rudy Gerstner 3-109, 24 Hand Royce Bohning and Mike Amato

9/17. 1st Patty Donahue 11+35, 2nd Pat Donahue 10+48, 3rd Jeff Scott 9+67, Low Liz Schubert 4-88, 24 Hand Pat Donahue

9/24. 1st Bill Bade 17+212, 2nd Liz Schubert 14+93, 3rd Richard Lewin 10+76, Low Royce Bohning 2-127

Sunday Night Euchre

We play Euchre on Sundays at 6 p.m. in the Mirror Room at Sun Lakes Country Club.

September winners:

9/01. 1st Carolyn Searls 70, 2nd Jeff Scott 68, 3rd Bob Reeves 66

9/08. 1st Roger Hurley 84, 2nd Jack Besch 70, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 65

9/15. 1st Jerry Steffy 75, 2nd Carolyn Searls 71, 3rd (tie) Tom Gillis and Bill Hunter 69

9/22. 1st Jack Turner 79, 2nd (tie) Bob Reeves and Ken Reidenbach 77

9/29. 1st Jack Besch 81, 2nd Mike Amato 74, 3rd Jeff Scott 70

Wednesday Pinochle

Join us for Pinochle every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Cottonwood clubhouse, A-7 Painting Room.

9/04. Women: 1st Gleva Wiepking 890, 2nd Lillian Look 626, 3rd Trudy Alexander 613; Men: 1st Roger Bergerson 853, 2nd Bob Reeves 814, 3rd Jack Besch 631

9/11. Women: 1st Lillian Look 749, 2nd Dorothy Vain 741, 3rd Gleva Wiepking 670; Men: 1st (tie) Roger Bergerson and Steve Kauffman 785, 3rd Bob Reeves 762

9/18. Women: 1st Judy Casey 738, 2nd Gleva Wiepking 719, 3rd Jackie Baker 711; Men: 1st Jack Besch 728, 2nd Konrad Spicker 662, 3rd Jim McDonald 423

9/25. Women: 1st Sharon Zubchevich 787, 2nd Judy Casey 709, 3rd Gleva Wiepking 664; Men: 1st Tom Gillis 730, 2nd Jim McDonald 644, 3rd Bob Reeves 615

Friday Pinochle

Join us for Pinochle every Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Painting Room (A-7) in the Cottonwood clubhouse.

9/06. Women: 1st Darlene Thompson 759, 2nd Lillian Look 678; Men: 1st Jack Besch 766, 2nd Bob Reeves 747, 3rd Roger Bergerson 703

9/13. Women: 1st Jackie Baker 823, 2nd Sharon Zubchevich 745, 3rd Marlene Hinkle 623; Men: 1st Roger Bergerson 788, 2nd Jack Besch 708, 3rd Steve Kauffman 683

9/20. Women: 1st Sharon Zubchevich 665, 2nd Darlene Thompson 611, 3rd Jackie Baker 397; Men: 1st Konrad Spicker 482, 2nd Tom Gillis 386, 3rd Bob Reeves 362

9/27. Women: 1st Jackie Baker 718, 2nd Sharon Zubchevich 668, 3rd Lillian Look 518; Men: 1st Ken Reidenbach 989, 2nd Tom Gillis 753, 3rd Jack Besch 707