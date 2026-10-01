Card Scores

Cribbage

Tuesday Night, Cottonwood, August Scores

Bob Mariano, Organizer and Jeff Scott, Reporting

Join us for cribbage every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the Cottonwood Clubhouse, A-7 Painting Room.

8/4: 1st Royce Bohning 10+55. 2nd Patty Donahue 10+50. 3rd Bob Mariano 9+18. Low Pat Donahue 3-2.

8/11: 1st Eldon Drenthe 14+136. 2nd Joe Terian 11+61. 3rd Royce Bohning 11+41. Low Jeff Scott 4-123. 24 Hand Royce Bohning.

8/18: 1st Bob Mariano 13+90. 2nd Richard Lewin 10+4. 3rd Jeff Scott 8+15. Low Jean Drenthe 2-68.

8/25: 1st Ted Jacobs 15+121. 2nd Royce Bohning 13+85. 3rd Jeff Scott 11-17. Low Joe Terian 0-112. 24 Hand Jean Drenthe.

Euchre

Sun Lakes Country Club Sunday Evening. Play begins at 6 p.m. in the Mirror Room every Sunday

8/2: 1st Judy Hawkins 70. 2nd Bob Reeves, Deborah Coon 69. 3rd Mike Amato 68.

8/9: 1st Roger Hurley 81. 2nd Jack Bigus 79. 3rd Bob Reeves 76.

8/16: 1st Bob Reeves 75. 2nd Dan Bard 65. 3rd Jeff Scott, Carolyn Searls 62.

8/23: 1st Kimberly Sanders 80. 2nd Jeff Scott 67. 3rd Bob Reeves 65.

8/30: 1st Tom Gillis, Bob Reeves, June Preder 70.