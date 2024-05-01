Cheers Singles Group

Cheers is a social club open to members from Sun Lakes, Springfield, SunBird, and Solera communities. Our current 216 members celebrated the 25-year anniversary of the club in March with special recognition of original founding members who remain active members today. We invite you to become a part of the Cheers family, whether you are a year-round or a seasonal resident. The club offers many activities and programs, including social time, wine tasting, dining out, book club, games, golfing, and group travel opportunities.

With your $20 annual dues you will be provided access to the members-only website and calendar of activities. The Cheers weekly social meets on Thursday at Sun Lakes Oakwood Country Club from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The meeting is a forum for meeting new friends, visiting with current ones, and sharing club announcements and upcoming activities. Visitors and potential new members are welcome, without obligation to join. Weekly meetings are followed with opportunity for group dining at a local restaurant.

Below are some of our group activities:

Golf: Cheers golf is going strong, and we have added Springfield Country Club as another course to play. We continue to have a great turnout for our weekly Friday play. Birdies in the past few weeks have been plentiful. Stan Fark has a streak of birdies for four weeks in a row, including one outing with three!

Others with birdies include Wende Bunting, Leanne Weber, and Chris Harrington. Regardless of your score, we welcome all to join in the fun and beautiful spring weather.

This activity is a Cheers-members-only activity. Please contact Keith Mackenzie at 248-766-9520 or via email at [email protected] for additional information.

Cheers Birthday Celebration: We celebrate members’ birthdays semi-annually with dinner, a cash bar, entertainment, and a raffle for prizes. The next celebration of July through December birthdays will be in the fall at the Cottonwood clubhouse. To facilitate clubhouse reservations, advance registration with a $20 fee is preferred. Admission at the door will be $25. All Cheers members are welcome to participate, not just those celebrating a birthday.

Hand and Foot: Members gather at Oakwood Poolside for Hand and Foot card game the first and third Wednesday and the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., so there is opportunity every week to enjoy the camaraderie of friendly competition. To better coordinate game tables of four, it is appreciated if you would RSVP attendance to MaryAnn Fazio at 480-277-5699. If you don’t know how to play or haven’t played in a while, MaryAnn Fazio and Ramon Rubio, our co-hosts, are happy to teach you.

Mexican Train: Join in for a fun game of Mexican Train every Sunday at 6 p.m. in the Cottonwood clubhouse, Room A-2, behind the library.

For further information regarding Cheers Social Group, membership, and/or group activities, please refer to our website Cheerssingles.org or contact Chairperson Mike Swoverland at 480-907-4623.