Cheers Singles Group News

Cheers is a social club with a membership of 207 and growing. We are open to singles in Sun Lakes, Springfield, SunBird, and Solera communities. Whether you are a year-round resident or visit us during the winter months, you are invited to become a part of the Cheers family. We offer many activities and programs, including social time, wine tasting, dining out, book club, games, and golfing.

With your $20 annual dues, you will be given access to the members-only activities and the chance to make many new friends. We look forward to having you come and visit our Thursday social hour. You won’t regret it. We have new members join almost every month. Our members come from all parts of the country or other parts of the world. We meet every Thursday at Oakwood Country Club in the Bradford Room from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Our attendance is anywhere from 45 to more than 60 members. Please join us.

Below are some of our group activities:

Cheers Birthday Celebration: We meet once every quarter to celebrate members’ birthdays. Our next celebration will be held sometime during the second quarter of 2023 where we will celebrate our members’ birthdays in April, May, and June. We have a nice dinner, cash bar, and entertainment, with a raffle for prizes.

Hamilton High School Donations: Our group works with a social worker at Hamilton High to help the poor and homeless who attend school. Some needed items are household items, and cash is accepted. For those in need, it is very helpful, and our members are very generous. If you wish to donate or inquire on current needs, you may contact Sally Wegryn at 203-470-0733.

Hand and Foot Cards: Cheers has a great card game called Hand and Foot. We play at the Oakwood Poolside the first and third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. If you are interested, please join us, and if you don’t know how to play or haven’t played in a while, we would be happy to teach you or give you a refresher course. MaryAnn Fazio and Ramon Rubio co-host the game. So, drop by if you’re interested in playing, or to just drop by to see how much fun it could be.

Cheers Book Club: Cheers Book Club meets once a month to discuss the previous month’s books that were chosen.

Contact Ginny Marr at 480-390-5145, Richard Lewin at 609-332-3915, or Mike Swoverland at 480-907-4623 for more information on our club and membership. We look forward to having you come and visit us at our Thursday social time at the Bradford Room in Oakwood Country Club.