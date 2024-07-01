Chess Club Inaugural Tournament

Rick Whitney

The Sun Lakes Chess Club held its inaugural Chess Tournament on March 24. Winners included Group A: Jon Heimarck in first, with Jerry Dew capturing runner-up; Group B: David Jones won, with Rick Whitney finishing second; Group C: Jim Gabriez in first, with Dave Thomas in second; and Group D: Curt Bergan in first, with Arthur Fink close behind in second. The format of the tournament was “bonspiel” (which we borrowed from curling). All the games were well-contested, and good sportsmanship was the order of the day.

The Sun Lakes Chess Club has a long and storied history, but this was the first time we were organized enough to conduct a tournament. We would like to thank the Sun Lakes Community Foundation for its generous $300 gift on March 4, 2022, which enabled us to purchase 10 chess sets and three chess clocks. We are also grateful to have had a regular room to meet every single Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Arts & Crafts Room (A-8). This is the longest tenure in the same location in any of the club members’ memories, so we must be doing something right!